Prudential PLC Acquires 27,547 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 310,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,101,126. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

