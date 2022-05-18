Prudential PLC Acquires 6,801 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $193.11 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.78 and a 200 day moving average of $267.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,312 shares of company stock worth $332,138,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

