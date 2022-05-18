Prudential PLC Buys 14,763 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,671 shares of company stock worth $61,108,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,023. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.