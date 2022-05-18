Prudential PLC Buys 15,399 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

