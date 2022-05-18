Prudential PLC Buys 38,165 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 289,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

