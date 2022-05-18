Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $673,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

LRCX traded down $20.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.55. 26,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,804. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.46 and a 200 day moving average of $584.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

