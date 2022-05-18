Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 310,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,101,126. The company has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

