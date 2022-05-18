Prudential PLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,938 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 32,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,449. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

