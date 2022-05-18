Prudential PLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $12.58 on Wednesday, hitting $278.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,169. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $274.79 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.