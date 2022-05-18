Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.53. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.70 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.