Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 236,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

