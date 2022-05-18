Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.41. 56,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.51. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

