Prudential PLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

