Prudential PLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,735. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.