Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,111. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 254.14, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

