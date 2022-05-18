PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Down 4.2%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. alerts:

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.