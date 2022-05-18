PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $139.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

