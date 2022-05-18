Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 9,339 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. 167,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

