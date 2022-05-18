Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $120,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.99. 587,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $422.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

