Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.40% of Vail Resorts worth $52,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $11,844,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

NYSE:MTN traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,155. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

