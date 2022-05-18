Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,863,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 222,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.