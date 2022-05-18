Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $111,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.74.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.85. 2,061,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.57. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.50, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.