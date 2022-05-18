Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Prologis worth $193,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

PLD stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,207. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.39 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

