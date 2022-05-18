Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $29.36 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of STERIS worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 57.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 26.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

