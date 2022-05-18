Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $30.81 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.13% of Catalent worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $123,782,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,007. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.