Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH traded down $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. 21,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,247. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

