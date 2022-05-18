Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $36.45 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.