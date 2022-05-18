Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,360 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $245,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,678. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

