Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 794,331 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 794,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $130,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

General Motors stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 14,446,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,777,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.