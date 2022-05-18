Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.29.

Paycom Software stock traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.10. 14,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

