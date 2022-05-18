Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

AWK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

