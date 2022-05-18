Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,515 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $208,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,085,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. 3,343,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.