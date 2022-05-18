Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,525 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after buying an additional 399,341 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. 333,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

