Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,664 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $89,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 208,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

