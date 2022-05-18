Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 32,231 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $165,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. 4,446,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

