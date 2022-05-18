Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,922 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. 15,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,924. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.