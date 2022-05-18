Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,488 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

