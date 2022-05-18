Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 740 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Netflix by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,310,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $13.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.26. 370,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.68. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.