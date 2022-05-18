Public Index Network Hits Market Capitalization of $530,362.76 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $530,362.76 and $635.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,201.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00562050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00515819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.43 or 1.68409424 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

