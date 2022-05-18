PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 22,200 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.