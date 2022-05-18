Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 4.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 752,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,408,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGM shares. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

