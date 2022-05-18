Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 100,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,910,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,750. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.