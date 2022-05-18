Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cronos Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.54 on Monday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.