Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doma in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%.

DOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

