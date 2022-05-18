Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Issued By William Blair

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Velo3D alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.