Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report released on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.