Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$33.93 and a 12 month high of C$48.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

