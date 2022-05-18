Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Lowered by Analyst

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

XPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $761.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.11%.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

