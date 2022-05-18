QLC Chain Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $67,456.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,385.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.