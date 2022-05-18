Qualcomm Inc. DE Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 531,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises 6.6% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Qualcomm Inc. DE owned about 0.10% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 74,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

